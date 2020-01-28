Two people in New Hampshire being monitored for symptoms of coronavirus

Two people in New Hampshire are being monitored after their recent visit to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services said the two developed respiratory symptoms and are undergoing testing for the virus, which has sickened thousands and killed at least 81 people in China.

Health officials said the two people have mild symptoms but are remaining isolated until test results are available.

Officials said if the tests come back positive, they will share that information with the public.

