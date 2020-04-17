Two people from Waldo County die from Coronavirus, death toll now 29

Two more people have died from the coronavirus here in Maine..

Both of them were from Waldo County.

There have now been 29 deaths attributed to the virus here in the state.

The number of confirmed cases in the state now topping 800.

827 in total.

352 people have recovered, while 133 people have been hospitalized at some point.

Cumberland County continues to have by far and away the most confirmed cases in Maine.

There are 360 cases there, that's up 17 from yesterday.

170 in York County, that's up 6.

95 cases in Kennebec County, one more than yesterday.

Penobscot County's number's rose by 3 - to 40 total cases..

Waldo County up 3 as well to 42 total.

Still no confirmed cases in Piscataquis County.

