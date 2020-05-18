Two people from Old Town taken to hospital after Mercer motorcycle crash

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Two people from Old Town were taken to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Mercer.
It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 2 near the Rome Road intersection.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Randy Moran, lost control after the rear tire blew out.
They say the motorcycle then hit a ditch.
Police say Moran and his passenger 36-year-old, Megan Donelan, were both ejected.
We're told both suffered possible internal injuries.
Officials say neither Moran nor Donelan were wearing helmets.
The crash remains under investigation.