Two people from Dexter have been indicted for drug trafficking after a man from Knox County died of an overdose.

39-year-old Joshua Nickerson and 28-year-old Miranda Wotton-Thayer each face charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, that according to Village Soup.

Authorities say the two allegedly sold the drugs in early January leading to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Gamage.

Jail officials tell us Nickerson and Wotton-Thayer are free on bail.