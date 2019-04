Two people from Dexter are facing drug charges.

29-year-old Thomas Edes and 27-year-old Alyssa Knowles were arrested Thursday at a home on Church Street.

Both Knowles and Edes face charges including drug trafficking as well as possession of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Knowles' bail is set at 50 thousand dollars.

Edes is being held on 30 thousand dollars bail.