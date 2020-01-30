Two people facing more than dozen charges each of sex crimes against child

The Kennebec Journal reports 31-year-old Jessica Cox of Augusta and 35-year-old Jared Jandreau of China were indicted last week for 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts each of unlawful sexual contact.

The crimes involve a victim under the age of 12 in the summer of 2017.

Authorities say evidence was found on Jandreau's phone.

He's accused of requesting photos from Cox, who police say took them and sent them.

Jandreau is also charged with criminal solicitation to commit a gross sexual assault.

Authorities say Jandreau asked Cox to engage in a sexual act with a separate minor under the age of 14.

Jandreau and Cox were arrested, then released on $1,000 cash bail.

