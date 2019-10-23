Two people facing drug charges after authorities search home in Pittsfield

Two people from Pittsfield are facing drug charges after authorities searched their home.

52-year-old Peter Bragg was arrested. 49-year-old Angela Orcutt was charged but not taken to jail.

Sheriff's Deputies and drug agents say they found 65 grams of heroin, various pills and more than $6,000 in cash Tuesday at their residence on F Street. That's in the Carriage Estates mobile home park.

We're told the street value of the heroin is about $13,000.

Bragg has previous drug convictions.

He and Orcutt are due in court in December.

