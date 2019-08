An Orono man is one of two people facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on the turnpike in York Thursday night.

Around 9pm, troopers stopped a vehicle heading north.

Police say 28-year-old Terell Walker was with 20-year-old Torrey Santos from Westbrook.

Police say they searched the vehicle and found cocaine, a large number of Xanax pills, and a loaded firearm.

Walker and Santos are charged with aggravated trafficking.

They're each being held on $25,000 bail.