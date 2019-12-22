Two people facing charges after doing drugs with one-year-old in car

Two people are facing charges after they were discovered smoking crack in their car with a 1-year-old child strapped into a car seat near them.

Police say 28-year-old Jacob Moulton and 32-year-old Desirae Cushman of Searsmont were found to be in the act of smoking crack cocaine.

Police say the two were found parked in an empty parking lot in Belmont Saturday.

Moulton and Cushman were taken into custody and taken to the Waldo County Jail.

The child was turned over to a relative.

The two are charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs.

