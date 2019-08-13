Two people displaced after fire in Orrington

Crews responded to a fire at 124 Dow Road in Orrington just before nine Tuesday morning.

Officials believe the fire started in a garage and spread to a mobile home.

Two people who lived there are being helped by the Red Cross.

When firefighters arrived, they thought people might have still been in the home.

"When we got signed in route, we were told there was still people inside the building. So we called for extra mutual aid immediately. Upon arrival, everyone was out of the building. The major fire was in the garage," said Fire Chief Scott Stewart.

The Fire Marshal's Office will try to determine the cause.

Two pets also safely made it out of the home.

