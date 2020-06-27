Two people displaced after early morning apartment fire in Presque Isle

Two people have been displaced after a fire broke out in their apartment in Presque Isle early Saturday morning.

The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to State Street around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say both occupants made it out of the home safely and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials also credit the fire department's quick work extinguishing the fire.

"Upon arrival we had heavy smoke showing out of the upstairs, we went up, made quick entry, quickly put out the fire, ended up being a room and contents fire. We contained it to that room and we did some ventilation, salvage, and overhaul. Luckily everybody got out, there was an occupant in the bedroom at the time. That's where the source of the fire started. So very lucky that he was able to get out," said Adam Rider, Presque Isle Deputy Fire Chief.

Officials remind everyone to have working smoke alarms in your home as it appeared that this apartment did not have any.

