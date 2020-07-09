Two people arrested in connection with child porn case

Maine State Police have arrested an Orland man and a Cherryfield woman in connection with a child porn case.

According to the Ellsworth American 63-year-old, Robert Rosenbaum was arrested on Monday.

47-year-old Stacy Turcotte was arrested the next day.

They are both facing charges of dissemination and possession of sexually explicit material of minors under 12.

Authorities do not believe any of the images were of local children.

Rosenbaum is free on $1,500 cash bail.

Turcotte is still being held at the Hancock County Jail.