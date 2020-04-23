Two paper machines running again at Jay Mill

A little more than a week after an explosion at the Pixelle paper mill in Jay, two of its paper machines are now up and running.

According to the company, the machines are producing paper 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Last Wednesday, a ruptured digester caused major damage to their pulp production equipment. There were no injuries and no environmental impact, according to the company.

The miill is now using pulp from Pixelle mills in Ohio and Pennsylvania as well as purchasing some.

A third paper machine is still down while clean up and an investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.

