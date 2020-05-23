Maine CDC reporting two new deaths, COVID-19 cases top 2,000

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday that there are two new coronavirus-related deaths in the state and 65 new cases.

The additional deaths reported are a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both from Cumberland County.

A total of 77 people with coronavirus have died.

There are now 2,013 cases of COVID-19 here in Maine.

Of those, 1,804 are confirmed and 209 are probable.

The Maine CDC said 1,232 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 40 from Friday.