3 new coronavirus-related deaths, numbers rise to 847

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported three new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday.

A total of 32 Mainers have now died of the virus. Two additional deaths were reported in Waldo County, the third new death was in Kennebec County.

The Maine CDC website reported that confirmed cases rose to 847, an increase of 20 cases from Friday.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

The Maine CDC said 382 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 20 from Friday.

Taking away reported deaths and patients who have recovered, there are 433 active cases of the virus in Maine.

