Two more towns vote to approve Mayo, Northern Light Heath merger

Residents in towns served by Mayo Regional Hospital are weighing in on a planned merger that would make the hospital a part of the Northern Light Health system.

Citizens in two more towns, Dover-Foxcroft and Willimantic voted in favor of the merger Saturday morning.

The towns are the seventh and eighth communities out of the thirteen who need to approve the merger.

The next votes are scheduled for Monday night, where four more towns are holding special town meetings.

The merger requires additional approvals by state lawmakers.

The schedule for the votes for the remaining towns are as follows:

Parkman: 6 p.m. at the lower level of the Town Office, 771 State Highway 150.

Atkinson: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, 102 N. Stagecoach Road.

Sebec: 6:45 p.m. at the Town Office, 29 North Road.

Guilford: 7 p.m. at the PCES Cafeteria, 25 Campus Drive.

Following Monday’s votes, the only town left to vote will be Sangerville on Tuesday evening.

If the deal's approved, Mayo would become the tenth hospital of Northern Light Health.