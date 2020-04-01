Two more people in Maine die from the flu

The Maine Center for Disease Control says two more Mainers have died from the flu. That brings the total for the season to 36. That includes one child. Health officials say that child had not been vaccinated.

10,000 people in Maine have tested positive for the flu this season with nearly 500 spending time in the hospital. York County continues to have the most total number of cases.

The number of new cases of the flu in Maine is falling. Numbers peaked in early February and have been dropping ever since, with only about half as many new cases listed in the most recent report.