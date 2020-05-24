Two more confirmed coronavirus cases at Windham Correctional Center

Officials with the Maine Department of Corrections announced two additional coronavirus cases among inmates at the Windham Correctional Center.

This brings the total number of positive cases at the Windham jail to four, so far.

The two inmates are both male, according to officials, and were tested as part of a campus wide-testing that started on May 19th and included all inmates and staff.

Both men have been moved into isolation and officials say that neither have required hospitalization.