Two men injured in stabbing in Lewiston

Lewiston police are investigating a stabbing that left two men hurt Friday night.

Officers say two men were dropped off at Central Maine Medical Center with stab wounds around 9 p.m. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The men's names are not being released. They were taken to the hospital by a privately owned vehicle, not an ambulance.

Police are working to figure out where the stabbing happened and who else is involved.

If you have any information, contact the Police Department by calling 207-513-3001.