Two men indicted for murder and arson in connection with Bangor man's death

A grand jury has indicted the two men accused of murdering a man who was found dead in his home in Bangor.

30-year-old Joseph Johnson of Old Town and 40-year-old Cote Choneska of Veazie are both formally charged with arson, too.

Police say the pair killed 59-year-old Berton Conley on November 1st.

Authorities say Choneska and Johnson then set a fire at Conley's home on Essex Street.

In 1997, Choneska shot a Clifton store owner during a robbery, leaving the man paralyzed.

Choneska served 16 years for that crime