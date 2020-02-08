Two men hailed heroes after rescuing man from burning building

One person was taken to the hospital after officials responded to a house fire on Friday.

Two men are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a person from the burning building.

Alex Roy and Griffin Clifford were driving by and saw the fire.

They ran into the burning building and rescued the man.

Alex Roy says he just reacted to the situation.

“I feel like I was just helping somebody in need in a bad situation,” says Alex Roy. “I don't feel like a hero to the world or the county or anything for that matter. I feel like I helped that man in a time of need and we were able to get him out, and fortunately save his life.”

Officials say the home is a total loss.

