Two men from Warren charged with drug trafficking

Drug agents have charged two men from Warren with selling cocaine.

46 year old Jason Moholland and 40 year old Benjamin Burgess were arrested yesterday.

Maine DEA says Burgess was arrested at a home on Carroll Road.

Moholland was arrested later at the Police Department in Rockport.

Authorities say they found crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl in the home.

They also seized a loaded handgun and $13,000 in cash that is believed to be from drug sales.

Burgess's bail was set at $300. Moholland's is $25,000.

Authorities say Moholland was on probation for a 2017 drug conviction.