Two men charged after alleged sinking of lobster boat

Two Knox County men are accused of sinking of a lobster boat in Friendship.

According to Village Soup, the 34-foot wooden boat "Rotten Hog" was found underwater in December near Cow Island.

41-year-old Jason Weeks and 45-year-old Lyndon Harrington are charged with aggravated criminal mischief and theft.

Authorities say holes had been been drilled in the hull.

Damage was estimated at more than $65,000.

Investigators reportedly found messages between Harrington and Weeks that show the two were working together the night the boat was stolen and sunk.