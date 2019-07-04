Two men charged after alleged sinking of lobster boat

FRIENDSHIP, Maine (WABI) Two Knox County men are accused of sinking of a lobster boat in Friendship.
According to Village Soup, the 34-foot wooden boat "Rotten Hog" was found underwater in December near Cow Island.
41-year-old Jason Weeks and 45-year-old Lyndon Harrington are charged with aggravated criminal mischief and theft.
Authorities say holes had been been drilled in the hull.
Damage was estimated at more than $65,000.
Investigators reportedly found messages between Harrington and Weeks that show the two were working together the night the boat was stolen and sunk.