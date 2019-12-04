Two men arrested in connection with Bangor man's death

Bangor Police have arrested two men for the murder of a man who was found by firefighters in his Essex Street home on November 1st.

One of the men was released from prison in 2012 after serving 16 years for his role in a robbery.

59-year-old Berton Conley was found in his kitchen after fire crews were called for a report of smoke.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph "JJ" Johnson of Old Town and 39-year-old Cote Choneska of Veazie.

In 1997,Choneska shot a Clifton store owner six times during a robbery.

The man was left paralyzed.