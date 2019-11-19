Two men arrested after Cherryfield drug bust

Two men are behind bars after a drug bust in Cherryfield.

31-year-old Kevin Robinson of Cherryfield and 22-year-old Jean Carlos Mena-Vera of Ecuador are both charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin and cocaine base.

Police searched Robinson's Parker Hill Road home in Cherryfield on Tuesday morning.

They said Mena-Vera had a loaded handgun.

Police said they seized $11,000 in cash which could be from drug sales and more than $6,000 worth of heroin and cocaine base.

Mena-Vera's bail is set at $25,000.

Robinson's is set at $10,000.