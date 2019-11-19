Two men arrested after Cherryfield drug bust

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two men are behind bars after a drug bust in Cherryfield.
31-year-old Kevin Robinson of Cherryfield and 22-year-old Jean Carlos Mena-Vera of Ecuador are both charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin and cocaine base.
Police searched Robinson's Parker Hill Road home in Cherryfield on Tuesday morning.
They said Mena-Vera had a loaded handgun.
Police said they seized $11,000 in cash which could be from drug sales and more than $6,000 worth of heroin and cocaine base.
Mena-Vera's bail is set at $25,000.
Robinson's is set at $10,000.