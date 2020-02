Two men from Waldo County are accused of trying to steal catalytic converters at Central Maine Auto Auction in Hermon.

Police say Cory Von Oesen of Unity was spotted Sunday sitting in his car in a row of others at the business.

We're told the officer spotted a catalytic converter on the ground.

A short time later, police say Nathan Chauvin of Thorndike was seen near Van Oesen's car underneath a truck.

Both are charged with theft.