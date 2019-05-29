Two memorial benches coming to Bangor parks

Bangor will soon be home to a pair of memorial benches.

The Bangor City Council officially accepting the two separate donations Wednesday night.

One will go in Cascade Park in honor of Marissa Kennedy, a former student at the Fairmount School who was tragically killed last year.

The other on the Bangor waterfront in memory of Eugene Brennan - a World War II veteran who recently passed away and took in the waterfront views nearly everyday.

No word on when the benches will go in.