Two memorial benches coming to Bangor parks

Soon a pair of memorial benches could be coming to Bangor parks..

There have been two separate requests to donate benches..

The Fairmount School Parent Teacher Organization hopes to have a bench in the memory of Marissa Kennedy, a former student in the Bangor school system who was killed last year.

That bench would be in Cascade Park..

The other would go on the waterfront in honor of Eugene Brennan.

A World War II veteran, Bangor resident and frequent waterfront visitor...

"He is a World War II veteran, but more importantly he was a big part of the waterfront at Bangor, probably a silent part of the waterfront at Bangor, because he would come to the waterfront almost every day," said friend Jen Montgomery Rice.

"We go get our coffee and he would get his McDonald's fish sandwich," said his daughter Kelley MacDonald. "That was his place to go. See the activity and just sit by the water every day."

"Certainly a nice amenity to be able to add to the waterfront in the same holds true for the bench at Cascade Park," said Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette. "Given the memory that it is for we can certainly find a more than appropriate place. A nice addition to Cascade Park as well. Both requests we are hopeful to be able to work with both to make it all happen and work."

Bangor's Government Operations Committee approved the plan Monday evening.

It needs to next be approved by the full council.