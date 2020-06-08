Two members of the state's lobster industry talk about Trump's visit

On Friday, President Trump signed a proclamation to ease fishing restrictions within a national marine monument.

Governor Mills said in a statement this will have no impact on Maine fishermen and will not address their real problems.

Monday, we spoke to two people in the lobster fishing industry who both say Mainers would not fish for lobsters in these waters.

They say while the proclamation President Trump signed may not affect the state's lobster industry, they're glad it's on his radar.

"Our hope is that the President will start to take a look at some of the antiquated regulations that have been put in place in the past, and they're out of date and they no longer make sense," says Ali Farrell, Co-Founder, United Fisherman Foundation.

"Anything outside of 40 miles, there's not a single Maine lobsterman out there. I was happy, though, they were able to talk a little bit about tariffs," says David Sullivan, Maine's Lobstermen's Union Representative.

Both say one of their biggest concerns is Right Whale activists looking to shut down the lobster industry.

They hoped that issue would have gotten more attention at the roundtable, along with the protections given to the whales.