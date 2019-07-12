Two local women receive much needed hearing aids

The gift of hearing was given to two women who have been struggling for years.

They faced challenges with going through their day to day lives.

Both have been unable to afford to regain their ability to hear, until now.

When Jeanette Gehrke of Anson went for a hearing evaluation a few years ago, she was turned away after she was unable to afford even the cheapest payment option. Even with health insurance.

Beltone accomodated her needs, and she is now able to listen.

"I couldn't believe it, I was just so happy, I could not believe it. I said I'm on cloud nine," said Gehrke.

Barbara Welch of Hartland has had hearing aids for years.

She has always enjoyed reading to young school kids.

After she suffered a stroke in 2017, her left hearing aid broke.

She was unable to afford the replacement, and it affected her relationship with her family.

"Not hearing your little grandchildren and great-grandchildren because their voices are so soft. And when you ask them over, they don't answer you again, or they cry," said Barbara Welch.

Welch was also given new hearing aids.