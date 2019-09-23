Two local officers recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund for heroic acts

A big honor for two local police officers.

54-year-old Todd Lyford, who now serves as Chief Deputy of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office, and 24-year-old Clinton Police Officer Phillip DiLuca have each received a Carnegie medal.

The Carnegie Hero Fund was established more than a century ago by Andrew Carnegie to recognize people who risk their lives saving others.

In June of 2017 DiLuca finished his shift and was driving home when he heard fire crews headed to a mobile home on fire.

He was the first person on scene, went inside, woke a man up and pulled him through heavy smoke and flames to safety.

Lyford was a Dover-Foxcroft Police officer when he saved a woman from a burning car last August.

He used an extinguisher to try to stop the flames, then freed the woman from her SUV, which was lodged between trees.