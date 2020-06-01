Two high school seniors win graduation parties at Hermon event center

Two high school graduates were big winners Monday.

The owners of Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon held their drawings for free graduation parties.

We spoke to Jill and Ryan Conley last month about the contest.

They asked for people to nominate high school seniors for the chance to use Morgan Hill for a graduation party.

Monday, they announced the winners in a drawing through Facebook live.

"Logan from Hampden and Carson from Bangor. So, once again, we want to say thank you to everybody, who entered into that. Best of luck and hopefully, come fall, everyone can go back to school and we'll be able to go back to normal," said Conley.

Based on the governor's mandates, up to 50 people can attend the party.

