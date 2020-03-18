Foreign exchange program takes action amid coronavirus outbreak, two foreign exchange students in Maine afraid to travel home

Two Maine host families and their foreign exchange students are heartbroken. They received news that their time in our state is being cut short.

Hannes and Alberto have been living in Norridgewock with their host families for the past seven months.

Their foreign exchange program, Greenheart Exchange, was supposed to end in June.

However, they said the organization sent out an email asking them and others as well as those who are traveling abroad to go back to their home countries immediately.

The action was taken due to COVID-19 concerns.

They say they were given no time to prepare and not only their host families, but their parents back at home are concerned about them traveling home.

Hannes is from Germany. Precautions have been taken to reduce the spread of the virus there.

Alberto is from Italy. He tells TV 5 his family is safe at home, but currently in lockdown.

They tell us leaving is dangerous and their safety could be at risk.

Hannes explained, "I have to go to a huge airport in Newark, NJ then, I go on another plane where millions of people have been on to one of the biggest airports in Europe. How are there any higher chances of getting that virus then going to places like that?"

"It was just so unexpected. In a moment like this when the world is locking down and basically so scared of this virus and they are just telling you to not travel as much as possible. Then you receive an email telling you should go home, just travel," Alberto said.

Hannes' flight is booked for Thursday. Alberto is still waiting to hear about when he will head home.

Hannes' host mom, Angel, and Alberto's host mom, Brandy, are concerned about them traveling just as much as their own parents are.

Alberto and Hannes' said Maine gave them the opportunity to share their culture, learn ours, make lifelong friends and have a second family and place to call home.

Hannes' has learned a lot from his host brother Ian and the same goes for Alberto and his host brother Gage.

Both families say they will now use the time they have now to say their goodbyes.

Greenheart Exchange released part of the following statement on its website. "We will work with our participants, host families, host organizations, and partners to help make arrangements for safe and immediate travel home. In cases where travel is not possible, Greenheart will continue to provide program support and services to those participants who remain in the care of their hosts."

To read more visit https://greenheart.org/blog/exchange/coronavirus-update/

