Two firefighters injured while battling house fire

According to the Village Soup, two firefighters were injured while battling flames of a house fire Friday afternoon.

We're told one firefighter was hurt slipping on ice.

The paper reports, another firefighter was injured when pieces of the house fell on her.

It happened around 1 on Balsam Lane.

The paper reported when firefighters first got there smoke was coming out of the garage. The fire then spread to the home.

Everyone and a dog made it out safely. No word on what caused it.

We're told the home is a total loss.