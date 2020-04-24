Two facing drug charges after bust in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) Two people are facing drug charges after a bust in Bangor this week.
31-year-old Robin Witham and 25-year-old Michaela Gray, both of Houlton, are charged with trafficking drugs.
Police responded to a report Tuesday of a man assaulting a woman in a car on Hammond Street.
After locating the vehicle, officers say they found large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin as well as $1,300 in cash on Witham.
They say Witham was also carrying a loaded pistol.
Agents later obtained a search warrant for a motel room where the two had been staying.
They say they found more drugs and another loaded gun.
Agents say the street value of the drugs seized is more than $10,000.
We're told Both Gray and Witham were free on bail for similar charges.
Witham is being held on $50,000.
Gray's bail is $2,000.