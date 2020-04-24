Two facing drug charges after bust in Bangor

Two people are facing drug charges after a bust in Bangor this week.

31-year-old Robin Witham and 25-year-old Michaela Gray, both of Houlton, are charged with trafficking drugs.

Police responded to a report Tuesday of a man assaulting a woman in a car on Hammond Street.

After locating the vehicle, officers say they found large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin as well as $1,300 in cash on Witham.

They say Witham was also carrying a loaded pistol.

Agents later obtained a search warrant for a motel room where the two had been staying.

They say they found more drugs and another loaded gun.

Agents say the street value of the drugs seized is more than $10,000.

We're told Both Gray and Witham were free on bail for similar charges.

Witham is being held on $50,000.

Gray's bail is $2,000.