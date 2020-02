If you were near Sabattus Sunday, you may have felt the earth rumble. Two small earthquakes hit the area around 6 p.m.

The first was a 2.2 magnitude earthquake that struck around 5:45 p.m., according to the USGS National Earthquake Information Center. A second, smaller earthquake with a magnitude of 1.5 hit less than 20 minutes later.

Several viewers reported feeling their homes shake, some as far away as nearby Lewiston. There are no reports of damage.