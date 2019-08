Two dogs in need of adoption at the Bucksport Animal Shelter have new homes.

We introduced you last week to Kilo and King - they've been at the shelter for longer than most animals need to stay.

But not any more.

Now the shelter is focusing on finding homes for two cats, Daria and Sam I Am.

The cats are playful - though Sam I Am needs a little extra care as he is diabetic.

For more information call Bucksport Public Safety at 469-7951.