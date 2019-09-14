Two-day long "Chalk the Port" art event held in Kennebunkport

At Kennebunkport's "Chalk the Port" event artists transformed the pavement into their own personal canvases.

It was part of a two-day event that invited people to make chalk art and observe others in the process.

"[The event] shows them not just the final outcome of the images that we're working on, but also the process," said Janet Tombros, the lead artist at the event. "So, the most important thing about a chalk festival is that the viewer gets to come and step into the world of the artist while the artist is actually doing the work."

The event concluded with a luminary display at dusk Saturday.