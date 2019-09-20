Two car crash shuts down part of Route 1-A in Dedham

A two-car crash in Dedham caused part of Route 1-A to temporarily be shut down tonight...

Officials were called to the scene just after 4:00 PM.

According to State Police, a Game Warden was turning around to assist a State Trooper with a traffic stop.

The warden made a U-turn and when doing so struck another vehicle going the same direction.

This caused the vehicle to flip over.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"It's just the vehicle wasn't seen it was in a bad spot in terms of a blind spot of the vehicle for the warden and the turn which we do all the time. Just ended up striking the rear end of the other vehicle."

The crash remains under investigation.