A two-car crash in Glenburn Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Outer Union Street was shut down for about an hour.

A two-car crash in Glenburn Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities responded to the Glenburn line around 10am for two vehicles involved in an accident

Both had one person inside.

Officials say the driver of the smaller vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

State police are investigating.