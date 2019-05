Two brothers from Medway are facing drug charges.

Police say they stopped a car Monday on Pattagumpus Road in Medway after receiving a tip the two men inside had narcotics.

Officers say they found heroin, a needle containing heroin, and about $1,600 in the vehicle.

36-year-old Jon Ladd and 38-year-old Joshua Ladd are charged with drug possession.

Police say both men have a criminal history and were in violation of their bail conditions.