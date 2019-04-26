Two boys may have been taken out of Maine against their will

Police in Presque Isle are looking for two boys who they believe were taken out of Maine against their will.

12-year old Joel Strother the Second, and 10-year old Carter Strother the Third, might be in North Carolina or South Carolina, according to police.

It's believed the boys would be Joel Strother, Kimberly McLeod also known as Kimberly Strother, Christopher McLeod or Matthew McLeod.

Joel Strother is described as being about 5 feet tall with brown hair and green eyes, He weighs about 90 pounds.

Carter Strother is about 4 foot 6 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children is asked to call the Presque Isle Police Department at 764-4476.

