Two arrested on drug charges in Palmyra

Two people were arrested on drug charges in Palmyra on Friday.

37-year old Steven Dumont of Newport and 36-year-old Cheyann MacMullen of Stetson were taken into custody after police found heroin, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, needles and controlled pills in their car.

Both are being charged with possesion.

According to police, Dumont was also wanted in Pennsylvania for stolen property and a probation viloation as well as in maine for failure to appear.

He is being held without bail.

MacMullen is free on bail.

Authorities say more charges are likely.