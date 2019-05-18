Two arrested in Medway on separate drug incidents

Police arrested an East Millinocket woman in Medway after they say they found crystal meth in her purse. 48-year-old, Kendie Davis is charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Police say they were conducting a bail check at a home where Davis left her purse and found a small amount of crystal meth. Davis was taken to East Millinocket Police Department and due in court in July.

Authorities say they also arrested 35-year-old Jules Michaud of Mattawamkeag, Saturday in Medway on a separate incident. Michaud is charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release. Authorities say after a traffic stop on Medway Road in Medway, officers found crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Michaud was transported to Penobscot County Jail and is expected in court in July.