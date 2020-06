COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of two air shows this year.

The International Seaplane Fly-In 2020 in Greenville and The Great State of Maine Air Show will not take place.

It is the first time in the history of the Fly-In that it's been canceled.

The Great State of Maine Air Show takes place in Brunswick and attracts thousands.

Refunds will be given for those that have already bought tickets.

Organizers of both events say the decision to cancel them was not easy.