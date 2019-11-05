Two U.S. political leaders discuss current political climate

Two former U.S. Senators who went on to serve two different presidents were in Orono Tuesday to discuss the current political climate.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry joined Former Secretary of Defense William Cohen for a lecture at the University of Maine.

Kerry says, "We don't have a regular order anymore as our friend John McCain used to wail about. It isn't working. It's dysfunctional. And it's not dysfunctional because the rules have changed. It's dysfunctional because the people have changed."

The lecture series is entitled "Defense and Diplomacy in an Uncertain World."

Cohen says, "I worry about our country. I think democracy is at a critical point. I think there has been a hardening of the lines."

Kerry, a Democrat sat next to Cohen, a Republican on stage discussing key issues such a foreign policy, the current political climate, and President Trump.

The moderator asks, "Secretary Kerry, you were once our nation's top diplomat. Is there a diplomatic void in this administration?"

Kerry responded, "To say the least."

This event is part of the Cohen Lecture Series, a program that brings major public figures to the UMaine Campus for public discussion of significant issues in politics and International Affairs.

The event takes place every two years. The last lecture was titled "Assessing the First Year of an Unconventional Presidency," a topic both former secretaries commented on.

Cohen says, "The President seems insistent on not healing the divisions in our country but dividing them."

Kerry says, "Well maybe this will be the assessment of the last year of an unconventional presidency. This is a moment for all of us to do a little gut check, to think about why America is really different and how we are going to redefine the future by taking it back by actually making our own democracy work. That's what we owe the world, and that's certainly what we owe the next generation."