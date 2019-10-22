Two Somerset County men indicted in connection with string of burglaries

Two men from Somerset County are charged with a string of burglaries and thefts that spanned months and involved multiple homes and cars in Somerset and Piscataquis Counties.

28-year-old Justin Stevens of Skowhegan and 49-year-old Robert Tucker of Moscow were recently indicted by a grand jury on 32 counts between them.

53-year-old Scott Jones of Skowhegan has already been sentenced to two years behind bars for his role in these crimes as well as a charge of drug trafficking.

Police say the crime spree started in March and lasted until July.

They say Stevens and Tucker worked together to steal from at least half a dozen people.

Among the items stolen - money, guns, vehicles, an ATV, and thousands of dollars worth of tools.

Both men have previously been convicted of similar crimes.

Police say more people may be charged.