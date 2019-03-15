Two Old Town sex offenders sentenced on child porn charges, again

Two convicted sex offenders from Old Town are going back to federal prison on child pornography charges.

52-year-old Patrick Monahan has been sentenced to 35 years and

47-year-old Kenneth McLay got 20 years behind bars.

They pleaded guilty in September.

Police arrested them last May.

Investigators say Monahan posed as a 16-year-old boy online and exchanged sexually explicit pictures with a 15-year-old boy.

Court documents say Monahan and McLay both sent gifts to the boy's grandmother's home, but they never met the boy in person.

Both of them pleaded guilty in another child porn case more than a decade ago.

In 2005, McLay was originally ordered to serve 2-and-a-half years in prison.

Monahan was sentenced to almost 5 years.

Both of them violated their probations in that case and were sent back to prison.