Two Mainers in space at the same time as new crew arrives at International Space Station

For the first time ever, two Mainers are now in space together.



Astronaut Chris Cassidy safely docked at the International Space Station after launching from Kazakhstan early this morning.



The York native is part of Expedition 63 to the ISS.



Cassidy joins Jessica Meir from Caribou as her mission aboard the station nears its end.



The crew was quarantined as part of NASA’s standard operating procedure prior to launch.



But stricter guidelines were followed this time in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



As part of that, all non-essential personnel were barred from the launch site.



Cassidy will be station commander when the ISS reaches an important milestone this fall, 20 years of continuous manned operations.

In addition to being an astronaut Cassidy is a US Navy SEAL. Expedition 1 to the ISS, back in November of 2000, was also commanded by a Navy SEAL, a fact Cassidy says he is proud of.

He will also be aboard to welcome the first astronauts to be launched from US soil since the shuttle program ended in 2011.



That launch, part of NASA's Commercial Crew program that partners with private companies like Boeing and SpaceX, is scheduled for no earlier than May.

Cassidy addressed ground crews soon after boarding the station.



“It's going to be a really exciting year in manned space history for all the obvious reasons and we hope to start that off at some point by welcoming Bob and Doug [Astronauts launching with SpaceX in May] but for today's purposes the launch was great. As Anatoli [Anatoli Ivanishin, Soyuz Commander] said, the spaceship worked beautifully and we're just really happy to get here.”

Jessica Meir is scheduled to return to Earth April 17th.



You can follow @astro_seal on Instagram and Twitter to see updates directly from Cassidy during his mission.



