Two Maine schools named Green Ribbon schools by DOE

Two Maine high schools are among those named Green Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

MDI High School was the first in Maine to generate all of its power from more than 14-hundred solar panels on the roof of the Bar Harbor building. Students will soon be picked up in an electrical charging bus.

Camden Hills Regional High School and Mount Desert Island High School are being recognized for their accomplishments in improving our environment.

At the Rockport high school, students in the Windplanners group worked to install a wind turbine and solar arrays on campus. The school also has a garden and orchard.

These two schools are among 39 across the nation deemed Green Ribbon Schools.